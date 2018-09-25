If you're viewing in the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Add one more variable to your Walt Disney World vacation.

Disney announced it is moving to a new date-based ticketing system for its Florida based theme parks.

What the new system means is you can expect to pay less on slower days at the parks and more on the busiest days. Single day ticket prices will range between $109 and $129. The current range is between $102 and $129 depending on the season.

The changes mean if you visit Disney World for several days, you could end up paying a different price for each day. For people who don't want to lock their plans into place, Disney World will offer a flexible date option, but in a video, it appears to cost $100.

The system rolls out on Oct. 16, 2018. Starting that day, Disney says visitors will be able to search an interactive map to try and find the cheapest days to visit. A video from Disney indicated those days might typically be in February and March.

In a blog post, Disney says the new pricing system will help it, “better distribute attendance throughout the year.” Of course, for families who don’t live in Florida and have kids in school, this new system could mean you end up paying more to visit during peak season.

What does it mean for Disneyland?

The blog post did not mention any ticketing changes for Disneyland or California Adventure. We reached out to Disney for more clarification and were told, "This is specific to Walt Disney World and does not apply to Disneyland."

Right now, tickets to Disneyland are based on a tier system. 1 day, 1 park value tickets cost $97, regular tickets are $117, and peak tickets cost $135. All those prices are for ages 10+. You can find more information about the different tiers here.

