Here's why EDD's CalJOBS website is down

According to EDD, the vendor that operates the CalJOBS website is experiencing a nationwide service interruption which has sent the site offline.

Example video title will go here for this video

CALIFORNIA, USA — EDD's CalJOBS site, which provides people with tools to help them find work, is currently down.

EDD said Geographic Solutions Inc., the vendor that operates the CalJOBS website, is experiencing a nationwide service interruption which has sent the site offline. EDD said the vendor is working to bring its systems back online as soon as possible.

As a result of the outage, EDD has temporarily waived the CalJOBS registration and resume upload requirement for those receiving unemployment insurance.

According to EDD, "Californians are still required to search for work to be eligible for unemployment benefits."

Those with questions about employment and training services are encouraged to contact their local America’s Job Center of California.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9