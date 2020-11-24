Widespread EDD fraud in jails across California, say District Attorneys

Several District Attorneys from California will announce widespread unemployment fraud within jails and prisons in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As hundreds of thousands of people wait to be paid their unemployment benefits in California, a group of District Attorneys is announcing widespread fraud involving inmates.

The fraud involves inmates at county jails and prisons falsely getting money from California's Employment Development Department (EDD) which manages unemployment benefits.

The District Attorneys will share more details at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

ABC10 previously reported on inmates at the San Mateo County Jail who were able to scam EDD out of hundreds of thousands of dollars of unemployment benefits.

San Mateo County Jail Fraud

“What was happening, people would apply from the jail. [They] were applying using the internet, which is available to them in our jail, and applying for EDD benefits, not entitled to them of course,” Stephen Wagstaffe, District Attorney for San Mateo County said.

Based on the search warrants ABC10 requested, an investigator with the San Mateo District Attorney’s office was listening in on jail phone calls on an unrelated case when he uncovered the elaborate scheme.

There were dozens of phone call records where inmates went back and forth trying to get people’s full names, social security numbers and birthdays to start filing.

“They were doing it from the jail, using the county jail phones and the iPads they’re given in jail,” Wagstaffe said. “The inmates are given iPads and they were able to do communication to EDD and file applications to the county jail.”

They operated the scheme out of a San Mateo County Jail and used 30 different inmate’s names to file claims. Wagstaffe says EDD paid out between $250,000 to $300,000 in unemployment benefits.

“I watch on your television station, and other television stations, people are unable to provide for their own sustenance, for housing, food, because EDD is so backed up," Wagstaffe said. "And seeing these people able to go in and take money and shove those people further down the line, that’s pretty egregious conduct.”

Several of those charged have pleaded guilty. For some who are still serving time, they will get a few years added to their sentence and will have to pay back the state in restitution.

