EDD to extend additional $300 weekly unemployment payments, PUA benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Employment Development Department (EDD) is expanding unemployment benefits after the latest stimulus package passed earlier this month.

EDD will be able to continue giving those receiving unemployment benefits extra $300 weekly payments.

People who file under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will start receiving a minimum of $167 a week, alongside the additional $300, starting April 10. Those who used up all of their PUA benefits may apply on that date, as well.

Benefits could increase up to $450 a week if those applying to fill documentation that EDD will provide.

Californians who have either existing or exhausted their Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) should expect extensions with the additional weeks of benefits to be certified by April 30.

The stimulus package extends the federal PUA benefits from 57 weeks to 86 weeks. It also adds 29 weeks to the PEUC extension, which adds up to 53 weeks, for those who hit the end of their regular state unemployment insurance.

Those who are reaching the end of their 12-month unemployment benefits claim should expect to be contacted by the EDD either through their online account or by mail.

