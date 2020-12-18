EDD: 3 million people could lose current unemployment benefits on the day after Christmas

Unemployment programs like PUA and PEUC are due to expire at the end of the year as CARES Act funding ends.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Millions of Californians stand to lose their unemployment benefits on Saturday, Dec. 26, without a new stimulus package from Congress. That’s according to a new update from California's Employment Development Department [EDD].

A representative for the EDD said it is sending alerts to an estimated three million people that the benefits they are currently collecting will end on the day after Christmas. That includes Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, which are both tied to expiring CARES Act funding.

► GET THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Get unemployment benefits news updates in your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at www.abc10.com/email

The EDD estimates about half of the people who could lose their current benefits are receiving PUA. Many PUA recipients do not qualify for other unemployment programs, as they are self-employed or contractors.

The other group is PEUC recipients. The EDD estimates about two-thirds of the people losing PEUC may qualify for FED-ED, which would offer 13 weeks of extended benefits. If you are eligible for FED-ED, the EDD should automatically file a claim for you. You will still need to certify for benefit weeks.

The EDD is sending emails, text messages, and mailed notices to people affected by the potential loss in benefits.

If you need financial help, the Dollars and Sense team has put together resources to help you, including housing, food, health care, and employment. Click here for more information. You can also text the Dollars and Sense team at 916-321-3310.