Chipotle opening a new restaurant called Farmesa

Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Wednesday it is opening a new restaurant.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced Wednesday it will open a new restaurant concept called Farmesa.

The first of the concept will open at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, California. Farmesa will have a soft open this month before a full menu rollout in March.

Chipotle said that Farmesa is a "fresh, bold concept" with proteins, greens, grains and vegetables inspired by Chipotle's Food with Integrity standards. Farmesa's menu is curated by James Beard Award-winning Chef Nate Appleman.

Farmesa will serve a variety of bowls ranging in price from $11.95 to $16.95. Each bowl will feature a protein, green or grain, two sides, a choice of five sauces, and a topping option, Chipotle said.

The full menu will include dishes such as Classic Santa Maria-Style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips.

"One of our strategic objectives is to create or invest in emerging culinary spaces and restaurant concepts that fit within Chipotle’s food with integrity mission and make fresh food daily," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our New Ventures team, which was created in 2022, developed a unique restaurant concept that uses classic culinary techniques with flavorful ingredients in a fast casual setting that we’re excited to test and learn on before we determine a broader rollout strategy."

"Launching Farmesa in the Kitchen United Mix food hall in Santa Monica and partnering with third-party partners for pickup or delivery will allow us to reach a large number of consumers, learn quickly, and evolve our concept and menu so that we can deliver on our goals before expanding," said Nate Lawton, Vice President of New Ventures at Chipotle. "We believe there’s an opportunity to serve premium, craveable food every day and we’re eager to bring this new concept to life."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.