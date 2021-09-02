Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and financial hardships.
During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Northern California to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Click on the county name for a list of local and state resources in that county.
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.