Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Northern California for those financially impacted by COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and financial hardships.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Northern California to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Click on the county name for a list of local and state resources in that county.