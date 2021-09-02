x
Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Northern California for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and financial hardships.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief. 

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Northern California to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Click on the county name for a list of local and state resources in that county.

Sacramento County

San Joaquin County

Stanislaus County

Amador County

Calaveras County

Colusa County

El Dorado County

Placer County

Solano County

Tuolumne County

Yolo County

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com

