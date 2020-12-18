Northern California Help: A resource guide for struggling Families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Northern California for those financially impacted by COVID-19.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Northern California to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

(Editor's Note: The counties listed are based on the coverage areas our local news station serves within Northern California. Our team will be updating the list with new county resources soon.)

Sacramento Food Bank says the number of people it serves has doubled since the coronavirus pandemic began.