What to do if you qualified for the Golden State Stimulus but never received your check

CALIFORNIA, USA — Many California residents have reached out to ABC10 saying they have not yet received their Golden State Stimulus check yet, despite being qualified to receive the payment.

According to the State of California Franchise Tax Board (CFTB), to receive either the Golden State Stimulus I or Golden State Stimulus II, California residents had to have filed their taxes by the Oct. 15, 2021, deadline.

It is possible that some eligible California residents have not received their Golden State Stimulus checks because they did not file their taxes by the deadline.

For some individuals, a delayed payment might be due to a pending Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). According to the CFTB, if someone applied for an ITIN by the Oct. 15, 2021, tax return filing deadline, but did not receive their ITIN, they have until Feb. 15, 2022, to file their tax return. Once they have filed their taxes, the CFTB will then consider whether or not the individual qualifies for the Golden State Stimulus.

"Some payments may need more review depending on the situation or information we have. This could delay some payments. This could include address changes, bank account changes, etc.," the CFTB's website says.

When you can expect to receive your Golden State Stimulus check:

According to the CFTB, qualified individuals should allow 45 days beyond the estimated mailing timeframes to allow for processing.

The CFTB will distribute checks based on the last three digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return. The last round of zip codes and their distribution dates include:

928-999: Dec. 27, 2021- Jan. 11, 2022

What to do if you still have not received a Golden State Stimulus check:

If you believe you have qualified for the Golden State Stimulus, but have not received the payment through no fault of your own, you can contact the CFTB.

Phone (weekdays 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.)

800-852-5711

916-845-6500 (outside the U.S.)

Chat (weekdays 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.)

Sign into MyFTB to chat

Mail:

Franchise Tax Board

PO Box 942840

Sacramento CA 94240-0040