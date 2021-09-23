Golden State Stimulus 2: New payment information

The next round of Golden State Stimulus payments will go out on Tuesday, Oct. 5. For the first time, it will include some checks sent in the mail.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The state of California is in the process of sending Golden State Stimulus (GSS) payments to about 9 million eligible people. So far, the state’s Franchise Tax Board (FTB) has sent two rounds of payments to about 2.6 million people.

The next round of GSS payments will go out on Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to Andrew LePage with the FTB. This round will include direct deposit payments as well as the first mailed checks to go out. LePage said direct deposits typically show up in accounts within a few business days. FTB advises people expecting mailed checks to allow up to three weeks for them to arrive.

At this point, the FTB is not sure how many payments it will be able to send on Oct. 5. Future payments will go out every two to three weeks after that, but those dates have not yet been determined. The state is also working on a new schedule for paper checks.

The hope is to get all Golden State Stimulus payments out by the end of the year.

In order to receive the payment, people need to file a 2020 tax return. The deadline to file is Friday, Oct. 15.

Golden State Stimulus II eligibility

$600 payments will be made to qualified taxpayers with a Social Security number making $75,000 (both individuals and joint filers) and didn't receive the first round of Golden State Stimulus payment.

$1,000 payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents.

Additional payment for families with dependents. Eligible families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.

If you are wondering how much you could receive from the Golden State Stimulus, the FTB has a handy tool here.

Direct deposit vs paper check

The FTB is sending out Golden State Stimulus payments in two ways; direct deposit and paper checks sent in the mail. In general, you can expect to get the payment using the same refund option you selected when filing taxes.

Typically, you’ll receive this payment using the refund option you selected on your tax return.

Direct deposit: If you selected direct deposit as your refund option on your tax return

Paper check in the mail: If you selected paper check as your refund option on your tax return If you received an advanced refund through your tax service provider or paid your tax preparation fees using your refund

