Golden State Stimulus II Update: 600,000 California taxpayers can expect payouts Friday

The $12-billion state tax rebate program enacted by Gov. Gavin Newsom provides direct relief to California's hit the hardest by the pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 600,000 Californians can expect to receive the second Golden State Stimulus check as early as Friday, Aug. 27, the Franchise Tax Board told ABC10.

This money is part of the $12-billion state tax rebate program enacted by Governor Newsom, providing direct payments to Californians during the coronavirus pandemic.

What to expect:

$600 payments will be made to qualified taxpayers with a Social Security number making $75,000 (both individuals and joint filers) and didn't receive the first round of Golden State Stimulus payment.

$1,000 payments will go out to qualified ITIN filers making $75,000 or less and have one or more dependents.

Additional payment for families with dependents. Eligible families who file with a Social Security Number with one or more dependents are eligible for an additional $500.

The Franchise Tax Board told ABC10 that it has about 9 million payments overall to send out so most recipients won't be getting a check in August.

The California Franchise Tax Board says most direct deposit stimulus payments will be issued between September 1, 2021, and October 15, 2021. Taxpayers filing after August 20, 2021, should allow up to 45 days for their return to be processed. Additionally, some payments may need extra time to process.

For paper checks, payments will go out by the last 3 digits of the ZIP code on your 2020 tax return. If your tax return is processed after the date of your scheduled ZIP code payment, you should allow up to 60 days. Again, some payments may need extra time to process for accuracy and completeness.

The zip code payment schedule is available HERE under "paper check timeframes".