High school program helps families save on college costs | Dollars and Sense

The program is a free and dual enrollment program, giving Sacramento High juniors and seniors a chance to gain college credits at Sacramento City College.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This month is all about back to school and a new high school program is helping families save money on college costs before college even starts.

One mom tells ABC10 it’s been a gamechanger not only for her wallet but also for her family.

“We don't have a lot of money to go to college,” said Michelle Arafiles. ”And this is opening a door to expose him to the college world.”

For busy, working moms like Arafiles who’s raising six kids, it’s a feeling you can’t put a price on.

Since he was little, her youngest child Peter has been a rising star. Now, he is a 16-year-old junior at Sacramento High School’s brand new, innovative program called the “Panther Pipeline”.

“He is doing this because he wants to do it,” said Arafiles.

It’s the perfect fit for highly-motivated students like Peter, Arafiles' son.

“This is a program where we are really, really pushing for kids to excel,” said Christina Williams-James, principal for Sacramento High School. “And they really have all the options and resources to excel.”

So far, more than 50 11th and 12th grade students are enrolled in college classes in a wide range of departments such as:

English

Political science

Economics

Human career development

Anthropology

“He (Peter) was actually doing an essay last night — I didn't even know — and he was just like ,‘Mom, I'm just working on this essay for school; I just want you to know,’ I was like, ‘OK, do you need anything?’ You know, he's like, ‘No, I just needed to concentrate,’" said Arafiles. “But he’s very, very excited.”

Williams-James says seniors who are taking 13 units are saving money.

“If they were to take these college classes, which they are at a city college, that's $600, they are saving because it's free,” said Williams-James. “Now, if they were to take these at a California State University, that's $5,000. And then if they were to take the same courses at the University of California, that's almost $8,000.”

“Panther Pipeline” families also save money not just on college tuition but also on two years' worth of related expenses such as transportation, room and board.

“To be in college and to be in high school at the same time not having to leave the campus, it’s a parent's dream,” said Arafiles.

Sacramento High School says it is one of only two high schools in the city that offers high school students a chance to earn college credits.

ABC10 is also told it’s the only high school where college professors come to the high school to teach in person versus teaching remotely.

Looking further down the road, the school hopes to eventually build up the program to allow students to leave not just with high school diplomas but also with two-year associate’s degrees.

Williams-James encourages families to finish their financial aid applications as soon as possible, start saving and gathering their tax forms and fill out the paperwork right away.

Many schools including Sacramento High have financial aid events to help guide families through the process.

This spring, St. Hope Public Schools applied for and received a college and career access pathways grant from the California Department of Education to support the program.