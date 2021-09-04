How local governments and utility agencies are helping residents conserve water and save money

Here are some programs to help you save the most money while also helping the environment.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to the Department of Water Resources, the snowpack in the Northern and Central Sierra is low again, making this year tied for the third driest year on record for the state.

Everyone can do their part to conserve water in California. Here are some programs to help you save the most money while also helping the environment.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY

The Sacramento County Water Agency (SCWA) provides a voluntary rebate program for changing existing grass or turf with native and drought tolerant landscaping.

Customers may receive up to $1,000 per household.

PLACER COUNTY

The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) offers a variety of rebate programs to help homeowners incorporate new and more water-efficient household appliances.

The rebate programs include:

Irrigation Efficiencies Rebate - Residents can get up to a $500 rebate for upgrading existing in-ground irrigation systems with new high efficiency equipment or installing an EPA Water Sense approved weather based irrigation controller.

- Residents can get up to a $500 rebate for upgrading existing in-ground irrigation systems with new high efficiency equipment or installing an EPA Water Sense approved weather based irrigation controller. Lawn Replacement Rebate - Residents can get up to a $500 rebate for the conversion of water-thirsty lawns to water-efficient landscaping.

- Residents can get up to a $500 rebate for the conversion of water-thirsty lawns to water-efficient landscaping. High-Efficiency Toilet (HET) Rebate Program - A new toilet can help you conserve water and earn some money. Residents can receive up to a $100 rebate per toilet for the replacement of old toilets with new high-efficiency ones.

- A new toilet can help you conserve water and earn some money. Residents can receive up to a $100 rebate per toilet for the replacement of old toilets with new high-efficiency ones. High-Efficiency Clothes Washing Machine Rebate Program - Receive up to a $150 rebate for the replacement of an old clothes washing machine with a new high-efficiency machine.

ROSEVILLE

The city of offers a similar rebate program to Sacramento County called the Cash for Grass program. A resident can convert grass to a water efficient landscape for a rebate of up to $1,000 per address.

WEST SACRAMENTO

The city of West Sacramento has a huge list of tips and rebate programs available to help conserve water and lower your water bill. The programs include:

Smart Irrigation Controller Rebate - The city is offering $150 for replacing your existing conventional irrigation controller with a "smart" irrigation controller. These controllers use local weather reports and landscape conditions to alter watering schedules.

The city is offering $150 for replacing your existing conventional irrigation controller with a "smart" irrigation controller. These controllers use local weather reports and landscape conditions to alter watering schedules. Water Wise House Call - Not sure if your landscape is drought friendly? Want more information on how to be water smart? The city offers residents a free survey of your landscape, plus an indoor plumbing handbook and landscape guide.

ELK GROVE

The city of Elk Grove falls under Sacramento County's water rebate program. Instead of offering its own rebate program, residents can go through the Sacramento County Water Agency to participate in the program.

There are also strict watering days to help conserve water in the Elk Grove. Residents can click here to view the watering schedule for their address.

SACRAMENTO

The city of Sacramento has several ways to help residents conserve water in their homes. The programs include:

Turf Conversion Rebates - Residents can receive up to $3,000 to replace their lawn with low-water use plants and drought tolerant landscape.

Residents can receive up to $3,000 to replace their lawn with low-water use plants and drought tolerant landscape. Smart Controller Rebate - Sacramento provides rebates of up to $400 to install a weather-based smart controller in their home and upgrade their irrigation system.

- Sacramento provides rebates of up to $400 to install a weather-based smart controller in their home and upgrade their irrigation system. Rain Barrel Rebate - The Rain Barrel Rebate conserves water by storing rainwater during rain events for use during dry spells. The city provides a rebate of up to $150 to install rain barrels.

The Rain Barrel Rebate conserves water by storing rainwater during rain events for use during dry spells. The city provides a rebate of up to $150 to install rain barrels. Laundry-to-landscape Rebates - This gray water system allows for wastewater from your clothes washer to be rerouted to your yard for irrigation. Residents can get a rebate of up to $100 for the materials needed to install the system.

This gray water system allows for wastewater from your clothes washer to be rerouted to your yard for irrigation. Residents can get a rebate of up to $100 for the materials needed to install the system. High-Efficiency Toilet Rebates - Replace your older toilet with a new high-efficiency toilet and obtain a rebate of up to $125. However, make sure to get an inspection before removing the old toilet to assure that it qualifies for the program. There's no limit to how many rebates may be requested for this program.

Replace your older toilet with a new high-efficiency toilet and obtain a rebate of up to $125. However, make sure to get an inspection before removing the old toilet to assure that it qualifies for the program. There's no limit to how many rebates may be requested for this program. High-Efficiency Washing Machine Rebates - In partnership with California Water Efficiency Partnership, residents are eligible for a rebate of up to $125 when they replace a washing machine with a new high-efficiency one.

In partnership with California Water Efficiency Partnership, residents are eligible for a rebate of up to $125 when they replace a washing machine with a new high-efficiency one. Re-do the Loo Program - For multi-family residents only within a disadvantaged community, the city is offering a rebate of up to $250 to replace older toilets.

