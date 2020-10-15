How to find a job while unemployment rates are down | Dollars and Sense

Notable gains occurred in industries like hospitality, retail, and healthcare, while employment in government and government education declined.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is down 7.9% nationally. That's down from peak levels a few months ago, but double what it was before the coronavirus pandemic cost millions to lose their jobs.

In September, notable gains for employment occurred in industries like hospitality, retail, and healthcare, while employment in government and government education jobs declined.

If you're looking for a job, here are some companies that are hiring right now in our area:

911 Dispatcher

You could help save lives by becoming a 911 dispatcher. The salary for this entry-level position starts at $23.98 an hour.

You can earn $164-$196 a day as a delivery associate from Amazon.

Driving a box truck for one year is preferred.

The FBI is looking for special agents. This entry-level position pays $62,000-$80,000. You have to be between the ages of 23 and 37 for this position, and you must complete 19 weeks of special training.

The Sacramento Employment and Training Agency is offering help for job seekers in Sacramento with hundreds of jobs available

