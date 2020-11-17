Important deadline approaching for first round of stimulus checks | Dollars and Sense

Most Americans should have received their stimulus check long ago, but some haven't because they're unaware that they qualify or that the IRS needs more info.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While we wait for Congress to make up their minds about a second stimulus check, an important deadline is fast approaching for some who still haven’t received the first stimulus check.

The IRS says those who filed taxes in the last couple of years should have gotten their check already, but others may not have and will need to register to get checks for them, their spouse, and qualifying children because the agency needs more information. Things that may put people into that category:

Haven’t had to file taxes in the last few years

Collect certain retirement or social security benefits like Social Security retirement, disability or survivor benefits

Are Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients

Receive Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits

Collect Railroad Retirement (RRB) Benefits

Are homeless, or change addresses frequently

None of those things make you ineligible, it just means you may need to give the IRS more information. You can do that by using the Non-Filers tool on the IRS website.

Here’s the really important part: many who fit those circumstances and haven’t gotten a check have until 12 p.m. PST on Saturday, Nov. 21 to register.

The IRS says that those who are eligible and submit direct deposit information should get their funds by the end of the year. Everyone else will need to submit an address where they can be mailed a check. That will take longer.

For those who have filed taxes in the past two years and still haven’t received their check, you can check the status of your payment on the IRS website as well.