Denver is getting its first In-N-Out Burger

Double doubles and animal style fries are coming to the Mile High City for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries.

In-N-Out Burger has begun construction on its first restaurant in Denver.

Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north of Interstate 70 in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

While In-N-Out Burger has not scheduled an official opening date, the restaurant is likely to open sometime this year.

In-N-Out Burger opened its first Colorado locations in Aurora and Colorado Springs in December 2020. Since then, Colorado restaurants have also opened in Lone Tree, Lakewood, Thornton and Castle Rock.

The California-based chain also has a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

In-N-Out in Denver 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

In-N-Out Burger has launched a Cookout Truck in Colorado that will bring burgers and side items to your private event as a catering option.

In addition to serving parts of Denver and Colorado Springs, In-N-Out has launched the Cookout Truck in parts of Los Angeles including parts of Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California as well as Dallas, Texas.

In-N-Out said the trucks are fully self-contained units, equipped with generators and operated and staffed completely by In-N-Out Burger workers.

The trucks serve the Double-Double, cheeseburger, hamburger, grilled cheese, chips and fountain drinks. The California-based burger chain notes that french fries and shakes cannot be prepared on the trucks.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 330 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.