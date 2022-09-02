IRS to offer in-person assistance in Stockton on March 12th | Dollars and Sense

Get some face-to-face time to help with many common tax problems during special Saturday office hours.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Tax Day falls on April 18th, and to help taxpayers prepare and clean up any existing issues, the IRS is opening its doors for face-to-face help sessions at its Stockton office on March 12.

Normally, taxpayer assistance centers are only open on weekdays, so this is a rare chance for nine-to-fivers to get personal help with everything from figuring out Advance Child Tax Credit payments to setting up an online account. Assistance for tax-related identity theft victims will also be available.

Tax return preparation services will not be offered.



The IRS says no appointment is necessary, but you'll need to bring a government-issued ID and social security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for you and members of your household. They also recommend bringing any letters or forms sent by the IRS, as well as any related forms.

One last important note, as of publication, those wishing to attend will have to wear masks and maintain a safe social distance during the event.

If you can't make this one, there is still some good news. There's another event scheduled in the Stockton office on April 9. Click here for complete details, including a full list of services.

While actual tax preparation services aren’t offered at Taxpayer Assistance Centers, the IRS says free help is available to those making less than $58,000 per year at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Center (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly location (TCE) sites.

To find out where those services may be available near you, the IRS recommends that taxpayers use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887. To find a TCE AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 1-888-227-7669.

Hours for the help sessions run from from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 12. The IRS' Stockton-based office is located at 4643 Quail Lakes Dr.

