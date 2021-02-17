McGregor Scott is stepping down as U.S. Attorney. What does that mean for the EDD fraud investigation?

"We have been working on this for the better part of six months,” Scott said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s typical for a U.S. attorney to step down at the start of a new presidency. It happened when former President Barack Obama left office and George W. Bush before that. Now it’s time for former President Donald Trump’s U.S. attorney appointees to step down.

McGregor Scott has been the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California since 2017. He’s led the office in cracking down on gang violence, illegal drugs and guns. He’s also been leading the investigation into the fraud cases with the Employment Development Department (EDD). So with him stepping down from this position, what does that mean for the investigation?

“It’s going to mean very little. We have been working on this for the better part of six months,” Scott said. “We’ve got essentially a well-oiled machine, which is investigating and prosecuting these EDD fraud cases and that machine will continue to march forward long after I’m gone.”

Scott has been working with district attorneys across California, EDD investigators and investigators with the governor’s Office of Emergency Services on investigating how the fraudulent claims could have happened.

Scott said that the EDD admitted to $11 billion in fraudulent payments, when experts say it’s probably closer to $30 billion.

“I am confident that this will turn out to be the largest fraud scheme ever perpetrated upon the taxpayers in the state of California,” Scott said.

One concern has been the fact that inmates have been getting these EDD unemployment payments. Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said that the inmates getting the money are not just in California, but other states, like Nevada, as well.

“We have identified a number of inmates in other states that have received benefits from EDD,” Scott said. “The FBI and the Department of Labor are deep in the middle of investigating those and coordinating with the right prosecuting authorities, so we’re all over that.”

Scott worked on investigating the mortgage fraud crisis during his first stint as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California. He compared the EDD fraud as the worst since that, but noted the similarities. With the mortgage fraud crisis, it was also an “all hands on deck” situation because of the magnitude of the issue.

“This is very much the same thing,” Scott said. “It’s so pervasive and so large, in terms of the dollar amount that’s been lost.”

The main difference between the two crises is that the money from the EDD is intended to help people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic and the money is instead going to inmates and fraudsters, according to Scott.

While Scott has helped lead these investigations into EDD fraud, he is not leaving the investigating team in the lurch. His second-in-command, Phil Talbert, is taking over until President Joe Biden picks Scott’s replacement.

“Phil has been right in the middle of this with me as we’ve been going along and [the investigation] will pass to him,” Scott said.

Scott will leave his position as U.S. Attorney on Feb. 28 and Talbert will take over on March 1.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10