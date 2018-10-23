Last Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot drawing did not reveal a winner, meaning that the jackpot is now at a historic $1.6 billion, which is a new world record. Have you bought your ticket yet?

Your odds:

Admittedly, the odds are not good. You’d have to be one in a million. Well, one in 302 million.

However, matching with any of the drawn numbers means winning prizes. These chances are significantly better: matching fewer than six numbers is one in 24.

Why is the jackpot so big?

It's all by design. In 2015, lottery officials began tinkering with the odds, making it harder to win the jackpot with all six numbers. This meant that every time a jackpot goes without a winner, the pot gets bigger from ticket sales and unclaimed cash prizes. As the pot grows, people are more likely to buy a greater number of tickets. With so many people trying to get in on this gigantic prize, the jackpot just keeps getting bigger.

Where can I buy a ticket?

Mega Millions is available in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Most gas stations, 7-11 convenience stores, and supermarkets carry tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot. Tickets are $2.

When should I buy my ticket?

Now! Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 23 is the date of the next drawing for this record-breaking jackpot, so be sure to get your ticket.

What you can buy with the winnings:

The possibilities are endless, but there are some amazing things that you can buy with $1.6 billion. For instance:

The White House: for $420 million you could buy the most coveted house in the U.S.

Any MLS team: they’re all less than $350 million, which means you can buy the White House and still have enough money left over to buy the LA Galaxy team.

Over 1,073,825,503 Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell: this should definitely be on your wish list.

Five private islands: You could buy Bahamanian islands Cave Cay ($60 million), Spectabilis Island ($62 million), Darby Island ($46 million) and Lera Cera ($24 million) and have more than enough left over to buy Florida’s Pumpkin Key ($95 million).

Will the winnings be taxed?

Yes, but depending on where you live, the amount that is taxed could vary.

The winner of the jackpot can choose a lump sum payment of about $905 million or they can choose to receive $1.6 billion over 30 years through annual payments.

Either way, the taxman gets a piece of that pie. If the winner chooses a lump sum and comes from a state without a lottery tax (like Florida or Texas), the federal government can take about $217 million of that, leaving $688 million. However, if the winner lives in New York City, that jackpot decreases to about $573 million.

For more on the Mega Millions jackpot, check out the video below:

© 2018 KXTV