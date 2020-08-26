Money-saving opportunities for low-income SMUD customers | Dollars and Sense

Special programs from SMUD could ease the burden of a summertime power bill.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — As temperatures get higher, so do most people’s power bills, and that can make things even more difficult for anyone struggling financially due to COVID-19. Here are a few things you should know if you’re a customer of Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD).

There are a couple of programs for low-income SMUD customers that could help to reduce their bill.

The Energy Assistance Program Rate is a monthly discount. Qualification is based on monthly income and the number of people living in the home. It provides a $20 to $60 break.

“It's based upon the federal poverty level, and it's a sliding scale, so those who those who need more help get the most help,” said SMUD spokesperson Lindsay Vanlaningham.

Income-qualified customers also may be eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), a one-time credit provided in partnership with the non-profit Community Resource Project. Priority goes to homes with at-risk residents like seniors, the disabled, and homes with children under five.

Depending on factors like income, the number of people in the household, and the percentage of income spent on energy, the credit could be worth up to $306. That program is also available to PG&E customers in Sacramento, Sutter, and Yuba Counties.

SMUD also has other services available to qualified households that go beyond discounts, like energy efficiency programs that have been adapted to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We don't have people actually going into the home, but they're doing phone consults to try and determine what is the biggest energy suck in these homes, and how can we help lower that energy use,” said Vanlaningham.

Visit SMUD and Community Resource Project websites for more info and links to other resources.