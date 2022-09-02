By providing this leave, Newsom hopes the state can help protect the health of California workers while ensuring that businesses and the economy are able to thrive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom signed legislation extending COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave to California workers Wednesday.

The legislation extends up to 40 hours of paid sick leave to any full-time employee of a company that has 26 or more workers. To be eligible for an additional 40 hours of paid leave, employees must provide proof that they or a family member has tested for COVID-19.

California had a similar law last year, but it expired in September. Under the new deal negotiated by Gov. Newsom and California Legislature, paid leave will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and extended through Sept. 30, 2022.

"This is a big win for everyone," Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo said. "No one should be forced to go to work sick or fear losing their job to take care of themselves or a loved one."

By providing this leave, Newsom said he hopes the state can help protect the health of California workers while ensuring that businesses and the economy are able to thrive.

As many businesses have struggled as a result of the pandemic, today's signed legislation creates a pathway of long-term economic recovery as it provides over $6.1 billion in economic relief for businesses.

This $6.1 billion in relief for small businesses comes just months after $6.2 billion in tax relief was provided to small businesses.

"This is what it looks like when everyone works together to addresses the concerns of Californians," Newsom said. "I am honored to sign these pieces of legislation today."

I'm proud to have voted for #COVID19 emergency paid sick leave and relief for small businesses on Monday. I joined @AsmCarrillo, Sen. @NancySkinnerCA, and Sup. Brown this morning in #Oakland, when Gov. Newsom signed these into law in support of working families across CA. #AD18 pic.twitter.com/XcjYFPn26Q — Assemblymember Mia Bonta (@AsmMiaBonta) February 9, 2022

Newsom says if this relief is not enough for small businesses, he will continue to reevaluate in the coming months and provide more relief to businesses as needed.

According to Newsom, California has seen a 65% reduction in COVID-19 cases since January's peak. The state has averaged approximately 37,000 cases new cases within the last seven days.

During the question and answer portion of the press conference, Newsom previewed his plans for the state mask mandate in public schools and endemic plan for COVID-19.

As Newsom announced these plans, he said counties will make decisions for itself based on local conditions.

"One size does not fit all, so we allow local control," Newsom said.

Newsom says his future plans are "reflective plans" looking at what has and has not worked throughout the pandemic.

Who qualifies for the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave?

Any full-time employee of a company that has 26 or more workers is entitled to 40 hours of COVID-19 supplemental paid leave. However, this paid leave does not cover getting the COVID-19 vaccine or recovering from the side effects of the vaccine.

How do you get an additional 40 hours of paid leave?

In order to be eligible for an additional 40 hours of paid leave, workers must show proof that they or a family member has tested for COVID-19. Employers must pay for and provide the test. If a worker refuses to take a test or show a positive test result, no additional sick leave will be granted.

Is the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave retroactive?

Yes, under the deal negotiated by Gov. Newsom and California Legislature, paid leave will be retroactive to Jan.1, 2022, and extended through Sept. 30, 2022.

How can I apply for the COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave?

"The process for an employee to request supplemental paid sick leave to recover from COVID-19 has been to do so through their employer through a written or oral request," Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo said.