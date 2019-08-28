SEATTLE, Wash — If you have a Nordstrom credit card, you may want to check your account because you may be getting some money back.

Back in November, the retailer announced that it owed some credit cardholders $72 million after it had charged too much for interest.

After time assessing the issue, the company has begun reaching out to individual cardholders.

The error impacts about 4% of the company's credit cardholders and the majority will be getting refunds at around $100 or less.

In a statement sent to KING 5, a Nordstrom spokesperson said:

"We have taken steps to ensure the problem is addressed and does not happen again. We have adjusted the interest rates on impacted accounts and are currently reaching out to impacted customers to offer them either a credit or check for amount they were overcharged."

The company answers some more questions on its website. You can also call 888-595-0651 for questions related to the credit issue.

You can still use your credit card as Nordstrom works to pay back customers.

