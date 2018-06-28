RIDDLE, Ore. – A southern Oregon man who was set to retire in a week will now get $1,000 a week for the rest of his life after winning the lottery.

Richard Nelson, of Riddle, had the winning ticket for the June 23 drawing of the Win for Life game. He bought the winning ticket at a 1 AM Market on Main Street in Riddle.

“I went into the market and scanned it and it said I have to go to the Lottery office,” he said. “I went to the clerk and had her check it. She told me she couldn’t pay more than $500, so I figured it was $501.”

When Nelson found out he had the winning ticket, he said he nearly fainted.

Nelson was previously set to retire from his millwright job on July 5. He said he’s going to use the money for retirement and spending time with his grandchildren.

“It didn’t really sink in until I got the check,” Nelson said. “I’m still a little rattled.”



