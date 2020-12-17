How COVID-19 has changed the way we shop | Dollars and Sense

Comfort food and cleaning supplies have become the must buy items, while beauty products are taking a backseat.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's not a huge shock that toilet paper, cleaning wipes, and hand sanitizer sales are up thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, Spaghetti-O’s, canned chicken and mayonnaise are other popular pandemic items.

A new study from Nielsen shows overall sales of soup rose 37%, canned meat climbed 60% and frozen pizza sales also jumped 51% during the month of April 2020.

Consumers are also choosing comfort food over beauty according to J.P. Morgan.

The beauty market was down about 13.5%, luxury beauty was down 25%, and shampoo and deodorant are also being used less, an estimated 11 times fewer uses a week.

Alcohol sales surged nearly 24% during the first six months of the pandemic. Alcohol with a higher alcohol content tended to sell faster compared to options with lower proofs.

But regardless, if you're choosing to fill your cart with popular pandemic items or slightly less popular items- we have ways to help you save at the store:

Shop online- This will help you stay on budget but if you use the grocery store app you can take advantage of digital coupons too. Check the use-by-date- If you plan on buying some of your favorite items in bulk, but don’t plan on utilizing all the product by its use-by-date, you're likely to throw it out. Ration out the snacks- While stuck at home due to the stay-at-home order, you are likely to snack out of boredom which will also drive up the grocery bill.

