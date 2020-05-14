Recall: Flatbread pizzas sent to California without federal inspection

Officials are worried some people have these pizzas in their freezer and are urging people not to eat them.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Food Safety and Inspection Service [FSIS] is telling Californians to throw away a certain flatbread pizzas from Ideal Foods that weren't federally inspected.

The North Las Vegas, Nevada establishment is recalling about 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizzas that went to a distributor and stores in California without a federal inspection.

The products were made between October 2019 and April 2020 and include the following pizzas:

13.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CARNE ASADA”

13-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza CHICKEN SPINACH ARTICHOKE”

16.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza SIZZLIN JALAPEÑO”

14.5-oz. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing “culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza MEAT LOVERS”

If a pizza you have one of these products that reads "EST. 45351A” or “P-45351A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, then it is part of the recall.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to people eating the pizzas, but officials say anyone with concerns about a reaction should contact their doctor.

FSIS is worried some of these products might be in consumer's freezers and are urging people not to eat them, to thrown them away, or to return them to wherever you bought them.

