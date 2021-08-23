Recall order issued for raw goat milk produced at Stanislaus County dairy

The order is for all “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Goat Milk” distributed in 64 oz plastic jugs with a code date marked on the container of AUG 28 2021.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A recall and quarantine order has been issued for raw goat milk produced and bottled at a dairy in Stanislaus County.

California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones issued the order for all “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Goat Milk” distributed in half-gallon (64 oz) plastic jugs with a code date marked on the container of AUG 28 2021.

The order was made after Campylobacter jejuni bacteria was detected in a sample of raw goat milk tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The order does not apply to raw cow or raw sheep milk produced at the dairy.

Anyone who purchased the product is strongly urged to dispose of it, and retailers must pull it from their shelves immediately, per the recall order.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. According to the CDFA, symptoms of campylobacteriosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Most people recover completely. The sickness usually occurs two to five days after exposure and lasts about a week.

Most people who contract campylobacteriosis have mild symptoms and some have no symptoms at all. Those who are immunocompromised, however, may have a life-threatening reaction, the CDFA said.