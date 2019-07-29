Salmonella concerns have caused a recall of taco seasoning mixes that were sold at Walmart.

Williams Foods LLC initiated the voluntary and precautionary recall of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium. The company said the items contain cumin spice involved in another recall that was announced by supplier Mincing Spice Co. The cumin recall was issued because a sample suggested a lot may have been contaminated with salmonella.

So far, no customer complaints or cases of salmonellosis had been reported in connection with the taco seasoning products. But, this recall is being issued just in case. People infected with salmonella could experience fevers, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain.

Ohio is among several states where the taco seasoning was sold in Walmart and other select retailers.

These are the details about the affected products:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix (Item Number: 564829444)

- Product Size: 1 oz

- Product UPC: 0 78742 24572 0

- Product Dates:

Best if used by 07/08/21

Best if used by 07/09/21

H-E-B Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium (Item Number: 050215)

- Product Size: 1.25 oz

- Product UPC: 0 41220 79609 0

- Product Dates:

Better by 07/10/21

Better by 07/11/21

Better by 07/15/21

Consumers who have purchased the product are urged not to eat it. You should either throw the product away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anybody with questions may call the company's customer service center at 1-800-847-5608.