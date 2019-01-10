SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) switched from the summer rates to non-summer rates Oct. 1.

As the electric company moves into the non-summer season, customers should see a slight drop in their electricity bills.

When it isn't summer (Oct.1 to May 31), SMUD still charges a different rate from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. but now it is around 15 cents cheaper for each kilowatt used in an hour.

In the summer, doing a load of laundry would cost around $1.27 in energy costs between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Now, doing a load of laundry should cost around $0.60 for energy costs between the same time.

SMUD's Time-Of-Day rates change depending on the time of the year. SMUD recognizes two seasons: summer season, which falls between June 1 and Sept. 30; and non-summer season, which falls between October 1 and May 31. During the summer season, the Time-Of-Day rates are more expensive as the 24-hour period of a day is broken into three categories: peak, mid-peak and off-peak.

With the new Time-Of-Day rate, the monthly average bill for SMUD customers has increased by around $3.70 according to SMUD.

Off-Peak

$0.0969 kWh (kilowatts per hour)

(Midnight- 5 p.m. and 8p.m. to Midnight / Monday - Friday)

During these hours, electricity is at its cheapest. While peak hours only happen on weekdays, off-peak hours occur every day, including weekends and holidays.

Peak

$0.1338 kWh (kilowatts per hour)

(5 p.m. - 8 p.m. / Monday - Friday)

During these hours, electricity is the most expensive. Usage rates are more than double that of the off-peak hours. Peak hours occur Monday through Friday.

