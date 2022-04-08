PG&E customers could see up to $87 off their bill this month | Here's everything you need to know

According to PG&E, customers do not need to do anything to receive the Climate Credit. The credit will automatically appear as an adjustment on their upcoming bill.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In April, PG&E customers could see their energy bills lowered by up to $87 due to a bi-annual climate credit to combat climate change.

The California Public Utilities Commission created the California Climate Credit to fight climate change. The credit is PG&E customers' share of the payments from the state's program that "requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board."

Here is everything you need to know about the California Climate Credit:

How much is the Climate Credit?

For natural gas residential customers: $47.83

$47.83 For electric residential customers: $39.30

$39.30 For both natural gas and electric residential customers: $87.13

Who is eligible for the Climate Credit?

PG&E says all residential customers are eligible for the Climate Credit.

Do I need to do anything to receive the credit?

According to PG&E, customers do not need to do anything to receive the credit. The credit will automatically appear as an adjustment on their bill on the Detailed Charges page under the Adjustments Section.

How often will I receive the credit?

Residential customers: Twice a year in April and October

Twice a year in April and October Small business customers: Once a year in October

How can I reduce my energy bill throughout the year?

Here are the various programs PG&E offers customers to help them save money and energy:

California Alternate Rates for Energy Program (CARE): This program saves income-qualified customers 20% or more each month on their energy bills.

This program saves income-qualified customers 20% or more each month on their energy bills. Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA): This program offers income-qualified customers with three or more people in their households a monthly discount on electric bills.

This program offers income-qualified customers with three or more people in their households a monthly discount on electric bills. Medical Baseline: This program offers customers with special energy needs due to medical conditions a lower monthly rate.

This program offers customers with special energy needs due to medical conditions a lower monthly rate. Budget Billing: This program eliminates customers from having big spikes in their bills due to seasonal changes by averaging out energy costs into more manageable monthly payments.

This program eliminates customers from having big spikes in their bills due to seasonal changes by averaging out energy costs into more manageable monthly payments. Bill Forecast Alerts: This program notifies customers if their monthly bill is expected to exceed their specific set amount by sending them a notification by email, text, or phone.

