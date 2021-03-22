Everything you need to know about the Placer County rental assistance program

Placer County residents who meet the income threshold are encouraged to start their application process as soon as possible.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County residents who are struggling to pay their rent and utilities because of the coronavirus pandemic could soon receive some much-needed financial assistance through the Rent Help Placer program.

In order to be eligible for the program, residents must have an income at or below 80% of the median income for the area: between $48,350 to $91,150 for households between one and eight people. Residents who have been unemployed for 90 or more days, or who are at or below 50% of the median income (between $30,250 and $57,000) will be given priority, officials said.

Those who meet the income threshold are encouraged to start their application process as soon as possible.

“Many residents in Placer County are struggling to catch up with either unpaid rent or utilities,” Deputy Director for Placer County Health and Human Services Amanda Sharp said in a press release. “This program can help them improve their living circumstances, stabilize their housing, and increase their peace of mind.”

Applicants may receive assistance for unpaid rent or utility payments from all the way back to March 2020, and additional assistance for current and future bills may also be available, program officials wrote in a press release.

To check eligibility, review the required application items and apply, visit RentHelpPlacer.com or call 211 Placer at 211 or 833-342-5211. After an application is processed, officials say both the landlord and renter will be notified about the status and next steps.

