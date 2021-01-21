Criteria to qualify for eviction moratorium relief | Dollars and Sense

President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending a freeze on evictions nationwide through the end of March.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In December, the stimulus law passed by Congress included $25 billion in rental relief funds, with an estimated $2.6 billion coming to California.

On his second day on the job though, President Joe Biden signed an executive order extending a freeze on evictions nationwide through the end of March. To be protected under the eviction moratorium, which extends through the end of the March 2021, you need to meet certain criteria:

Households that make 80% or less of the median income in their area and at least one person who qualifies for unemployment or has experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.

You must also show that you're at risk of homelessness or housing instability to qualify.

The funds must be used for things like rent, past due rent, utilities, and home energy costs. If the landlord or utility service participates in the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the money will directly go to them. If not, the money will be sent directly to you.