Restart on student loan payments to begin in October

CALIFORNIA, USA — After a more than three year pandemic pause, interest on federal student loan debt started accruing again at the start of September. By October, people will have to be making payments again.

"If you can begin to repay, you should begin to repay," said Deborah G. Agee,

executive director of Financial Aid and Scholarships at University of California, Davis.

People can make a detailed list of their loans, which includes their loan provider, outstanding balance and interest rate. Distinguish whether it's a private loan or a publicly funded one through the federal government.

For the government loans, people can set up automatic payments. If you're unable to make even the minimum payments, there are resources available. People can start with Studentaid.gov to research repayment programs such as an income-driven plan and look into what types of deferment or forbearance options might be available to them based on a change of circumstance over the last three years.

Agee said the brand new "Save Plan" is the least expensive repayment option right now.

"In addition, after a certain number of years of repayment, that loan can be forgiven," she said.

The last thing anyone should do is miss a payment; it can impact their credit score and affect things like their ability to borrow money for a car or home.

Student loan payments have impacts for everyone, even if they don't have student loans. With federal student loan repayments due to start again in just days, the Wall Street Journal estimates that could pull about a hundred billion dollars of spending out of the economy over the next year.

