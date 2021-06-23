How to find out if Sacramento County owes you money

County officials say more than 8,000 uncashed checks worth over $2.6 million are sitting unclaimed, and they’re looking to get them to their rightful recipient.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Sacramento County residents and businesses might be owed some cash.

County officials say more than 8,000 uncashed checks worth more than $2.6 million are sitting unclaimed, and they’re looking to get them to their rightful recipient.

Checks that go unclaimed or uncashed for more than six months go into a database on the “unclaimed county warrants webpage.” The county refers to checks as “warrants.”

The list includes a warrant (check) number, names of individuals and business owners, the names of any additional payees, the dollar amount owed, and the date the check was issued.

In order to claim your money, you have to have the following information and documentation, according to the county:

“Each claim must have a separate Affidavit containing the payee name and (current) address, warrant number, issue date, and dollar amount. Payee name, warrant number, issue date, and dollar amount need to be exactly the same as that shown on the original warrant shown on the website's Unclaimed Warrant Listing.”

The county also has specific criteria on who is authorized to sign the affidavit for individuals, checks for multiple payees, checks to businesses, and more.

Anyone who is owed money can make a claim directly with the County of Sacramento without having to pay any service fees or charges.

According to Sacramento County Public Information Officer Ken Casparis, the checks are most commonly vendor payments and overpayment refunding - usually for utilities refunding and debtor refunding.

Read more from ABC10

WATCH ALSO: Major Sacramento area employers join forces to fund new job opportunities

The Sacramento Sustainable Communities Collaborative helps pay for weeks of job training in solar installation and other energy-related fields.