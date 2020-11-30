Do you know your rights as a renter? | Free help available in Sacramento

Sacramento Self Help Housing has a free hotline for people to call in if they have questions regarding their rights as a renter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Self-Help Housing is a nonprofit organization that helps people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by finding them housing. However, they are also helping those who are faced with new challenges during this pandemic.

“We’re afraid a lot of people are going to have a huge gap going between their incomes and whatever they can pull together and the amount of rent landlords needs to charge,” John Foley of Sacramento Self Help Housing said.

The organization has a free renters helpline. People can call in and ask for advice on potential renter discrimination, laws on rent increases, and information on the temporary moratoriums due to COVID-19. They can also help with any landlord issues.

“Many things are possible if we have a tenant and a landlord in a calm manner and conversation when they’re not on the gun right up against deadline,” Foley said.

The helpline has also helped people figure out what AB 3088 means for them. It’s the COVID-19 Tenant Relief Act of 2020 which is designed to protect tenants from evictions if they are impacted by COVID-19 and can’t pay rent.

The law offers eviction protection for renters right now, but many renters have questions about what it means for them when those protections expire on February 1, 2021.

The number to the hotline is 916-389-7877. It’s available Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

If you have a question for our Dollars and Sense team let us know by texting us at 916-321-3310. We try and answer as many texts as we can.