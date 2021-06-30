How San Joaquin County residents could get up to $100 through RAD Card program

Those who buy the Relief Across Downtown gift card would be matched up to $100, potentially bringing their balance to $200.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County residents can receive up to $100 if they purchase a Relief Across Downtown (RAD) gift card.

The RAD Card is digital and is used at specific locally-owned businesses. Those who load up their card could match the amount they purchase of up to $100. For instance, someone who purchases a $100 card will be matched for $100, bringing the balance to $200.

Downtown Modesto Partnership created the gift card to help Modesto businesses but has since expanded to other cities within Stanislaus County. San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to adopt the program by allocating about $1,000,000 for it.

The digital card matching program is available as long as the program still has enough funding.

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisor Tom Patti said the gift card program allows residents to support businesses impacted by the pandemic.

“I hope all of our residents take advantage of this program and help to give back to our small businesses that have suffered tremendously through this historical challenge,” Patti said.

Gift card purchasers could use it at eligible businesses, including restaurants, personal care services, and specialty retailers.

To learn more about the program, click here.

