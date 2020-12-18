SMUD may owe you money. Here's how to claim it

The deadline to claim the money from the utility company is Dec. 21.

SACRAMENTO, California — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) may have a check for you.

The utility company said hundreds of customers have uncashed checks dating back to Sept. 30, 2017, or earlier.

"We are trying to return the money to its rightful owners as it’s theirs," SMUD spokesperson Lindsay Vanlaningham said.

To get the word out about the unclaimed money, SMUD has published the list of names on its website. The deadline to claim the money is Dec. 21.

How to make a claim, according to SMUD:

Call 1-916-732-7440 and give the claimant’s name, current address, and telephone number, and the address for the time period Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017.

Or mail a claim to:

Sacramento Municipal Utility District Unclaimed Monies

6201 S Street, mail stop K109

Sacramento, CA 95817-1818

For more info on unclaimed checks click here.

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento gift giveaways help reign in a merry Christmas despite coronavirus pandemic