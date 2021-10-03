Is the state giving EDD getting the attention it deserves?

Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers’ Rights, says EDD should be one of the main topics of focus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom is hyper-focused on the issues most important to California, but is EDD getting the attention such a complex problem warrants right now? Daniela Urban, the executive director with the Center for Workers’ Rights says it should be one of the main topics of focus.

“I think access to unemployment benefits is one of the most important safety net programs California’s relying on to make sure we’re able to make it through this pandemic,” said Urban.

She explained why she believes Governor Newsom should be focused on EDD.

“It ranks up there with our health services, our homelessness prevention, and our ability to reopen at all depends on these workers being in a financial situation to accept employment when the economy does reopen,” Urban said.

She explained there are specific areas Newsom needs to address.

“I think in terms of unemployment benefits, the governor needs to recognize that there has been failures in the inability to pay benefits on time. And to disregard that fact, is really a slap in the face to the claimants who have really been trying their best to access these benefits throughout the pandemic and have just faced numerous roadblocks throughout the pandemic,” said Urban.

Urban admits that EDD's story isn't all bad.

“The fact that EDD has been able to pay benefits continually, has kept their application system open throughout the pandemic, is a win compared to other states,” said urban

She also thinks Newsom’s authority could go a long way like it did when he created a strike team to address problems last summer.

“Continued pressure from administration at the top would encourage EDD to make the right decisions about providing claimant benefits on time,” said Urban.