GREENSBORO, N.C. — Where is my stimulus payment? If you're asking this, You probably fall into these categories:

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFICIARIES

If you get Social Security, SSI or Disability, your money is expected within the next week. You will get your money the same way you get your benefits-- direct deposit, debit card or check.

WAITING ON A PAPER CHECK

If you're getting a paper check mailed to you those checks should start going out next week, but only 5 million checks a week can be processed-- so it could take months before all are sent out.

PAYMENT WAS SENT TO WRONG BANK ACCOUNT

As we understand it right now, If your stimulus went to an old bank account, the money will be transferred back to the IRS. In this case, your payment will likely come later by a check in the mail.

YOU USED A TAX PREPARER & GOT YOUR REFUND ON A DEBIT CARD OR TEMPORARY ACCOUNT

If you used a tax service like H&R Block, Turbo Tax or a local tax service and they set up a temporary account or debit card for you to get your tax refund, there’s a good chance your stimulus money went to that card or that temporary account.

“When the IRS had that bank information, it doesn't know it's a third party so it sent it to those. So, what we read is that they're not able to distribute those checks due to the fact that it's not a tax refund and it's still not really your account, it's a temporary thing,” explains Samantha Anderson of Stobers Tax Service.

So, what is going to happen?

H&R Block sent 2WTK this statement:

“The IRS is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed, and H&R Block is processing payments as soon as they are received, including depositing any payments made to emerald cards. We have been contacting Emerald Card clients with any information we have about their stimulus payment, including reminding Emerald Card clients who no longer have their card that we are here to help and will reissue cards so they can use their stimulus payment.

The other tax preparers are basically saying the same thing. If there isn’t a card, but instead there was a temporary account, we understand right now that you will get a paper check in the mail.