Super Bowl inflation: Expect to pay more at the grocery store to feed your party guests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Super Bowl Sunday is just around the corner and consumers are lining up at grocery stores to buy all the necessities for their Super Bowl parties.

Current ticket packages for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California start at $3,272.50 per person, which makes throwing a Super Bowl party a much cheaper option. But Wells Fargo estimates you'll pay 14% more this year due to inflation and supply chain issues.

According to WalletHub, Americans are expected to buy over 49 million cases of beer, eat more than 1.4 billion chicken wings and consume 8 million pounds of guacamole.

So how much more will you actually be paying and why?

Garth Hankinson, Chief Financial Officer for Constellation, recently said in a Bloomberg report that consumers may see a price increase between 1 to 2% thanks to rising commodity costs and a shortage of brown glass.

A chicken shortage is also driving up the cost of one of the most popular Super Bowl snacks, chicken wings, nearly $3 a pound higher than last year.

Nick Didier, owner of Mom & Pop Chicken Shop in El Dorado Hills, says, "The best way to save money is to buy chicken thighs. So, I would do whatever method you're going to do on on your chicken wings, whether it's tossed in flour and then baked or even air fried, grilled or deep fried but use thighs instead. You'll get more product for what you're shelling out and it'll taste better in the long run as well."

Super bowl parties will not only cost you more money this year but it cost you in the calorie department too. The folks at Wallet Hub report that the average number of calories people will eat at a Super Bowl party is around 8,000 calories.

