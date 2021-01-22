EDD sees suspicious surge in unemployment claims

An additional 77,000 claims for independent contractors has raised concerns about a return of widespread fraud.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California reported a significant surge in unemployment claims last week for independent contractors that has raised concerns about a return of widespread fraud that already cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars.

The U.S. Labor Department says California received an additional 77,000 claims last week compared with a week earlier under a program designed to help gig workers and the self-employed affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The number accounted for more than a quarter of all such claims submitted nationally.

The state Employment Development Department says it expected the increase after Congress approved an extension of benefits in December.

RELATED EDD AND MONEY STORIES FROM ABC10: