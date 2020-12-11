Need help paying for rent, utilities, or food? The Salvation Army has programs available

The Salvation Army in Sacramento has several programs available to help people struggling to pay the bills or in need of a job.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The Salvation Army in Sacramento was a place for James Granger to start over at 64 years old.

“I was homeless living in a tent in El Dorado County in the snow and that’s how I got a lung infection,” Granger said.

When he was at the hospital, a doctor referred him to the Salvation Army to get help. At the time Granger was homeless and suffering from PTSD after serving in the navy.

“For the first time since I’ve been out of the service I feel safe,” Granger said.

However, you don’t have to be in Granger’s situation to get help.

The Salvation Army has seen an increase this year in families using their services for the first time. In Sacramento County, the Salvation Army has served over 90,000 people so far in 2020 which is a 182% increase since 2019.

"The reality is that with COVID, folks that were once financially sustaining themselves just fine, may be finding themselves not being able to, Lt. Larry Carmichael of The Salvation Army said. "And so their income may look great if we look at the year trend but now its zero or close to zero."

There are drive-thru food distributions as well as rental and utility assistance for SMUD or PG&E customers. There’s no maximum income threshold like other need-based programs. You just have to explain to them your situation.

“We do have that general gifts that come from the public to us where they entrust us to hear that person’s story, hear what their needs are, and then give freely without some of that income barrier,” Lt. Carmichael said.

However, if you’re also in need of some temporary work Salvation Army is hiring kettle bell ringers.

“We’re needing about 150 seasonal workers to help us pull off one of our largest fundraising campaigns of the year,” Lt. Carmichael said.

There are other programs available through the Salvation Army. The best way to find out what works for you is to reach out to them.

Granger said he’s thankful for the help he’s received in the past few months. He’s now healthier and has been able to save up to buy a car.

Do you have a personal or business finance question that needs an answer? Let the Dollars and Sense team know by texting us at 916-321-3310.