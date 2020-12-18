Tuolumne County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in Tuolumne County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 and other hardships.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Tuolumne County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Tuolumne County

Housing

Services: Offers local assistance with fair housing and tenant/landlord issues. If you are homeless, ATCAA also runs a shelter in Jackson and in Sonora.

Phone: (209) 533-1397 Extension 225

Call (209) 694-8698 to check for shelter availability.

Services: Lists affordable housing in the area and provides additional resources and referrals.

Services: Provides food, clothing and personal services. (Note: Interfaith Community Social Services will be closed for all services Dec. 24 -Jan. 11.)

Phone: (209) 532-0905

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: Early Head Start and Head Start offers free, family-oriented infant/toddler and preschool programs for income-eligible families with children ages 0-5 years old.

Phone: 209 533-1397

Services: JFRC works with families, school staff, and community agencies to assist children and families at risk due to economic hardship, abuse, neglect, school failure, substance abuse, and other issues.

Phone: (209) 984-4704 x113

Food Distributions

Note: Call location in advance if you are in need of food.

Services: Offers programs to help with clothing, food, household and utility needs. Open Monday - Saturday.

Phone: (209) 533-2647

Services: Provides dinner & food pantry on Saturdays from 6pm - 7:30pm.

Phone: (209) 532-7305

Services: Pantry open on 1st & 3rd Tuesdays from 9am - 12pm or by appointment.

Phone: (209) 852-2193

Services: Pantry open Wednesdays from 9am - 12pm.

Phone: (209) 454-0035

Services: Pantry open weekdays from 10am - 1pm.

Phone: (209) 532-0905

Services: Pantry open Mon-Thurs from 9am - 4pm. Breakfast is also served Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6:30am - 8am.

Phone: (209) 532-7139

Services: Pantry open Tuesday - Thursday from 10 am - 11:30am.

Phone: (209) 532-1381

Mental Health

Services: Provides mental health resources and 24-hour crisis line.

Phone: (209) 533-7000

Services: Provides support groups and educational classes for people with mental illness, family members and the general public.

Phone: (209) 586-9351

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: (1-800) 273-8255

Employment

Services: Employment resources for job seekers and employers. There are no fees involved.

Phone: (209) 588-1150

Financial Support

Services: The Utility Assistance Program helps individuals and families to pay for PG&E or propane home energy costs. Free home weatherization services are available.

Phone: (209) 533-1397 Ext. 232

Services: Assists qualified residents of Tuolumne County with limited funding to cover emergency expenses that are not covered through other agencies or organizations.

Phone: (209) 532-7632

Additional California Financial Assistance

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact the Register for weekly office hours.

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

