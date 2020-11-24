Unemployment benefits programs: Who's eligible, when payments end

Regular UI, PEUC, PUA, FED-ED. Keeping track of the different benefit programs and extensions can be confusing. Here's what you need to know about each one.

SACRAMENTO, California — With a growing number of people running out of their regular unemployment benefits, we are hearing from more viewers with questions about the different benefit programs and whether they qualify.

Here is a look at the different programs, extensions, who qualifies, and when the payments end in California.

Unemployment Insurance (UI)

Unemployment Insurance (UI) or regular unemployment is the most common unemployment benefits people receive. Unemployed people who qualify for UI can receive up to 26 weeks of benefits over a 12 month period.

In order to qualify for UI you must have earned enough wages during a base period to open a claim. Additionally, you must be:

Totally or partially unemployed

Unemployed through no fault of your own

Physically able to work

Available for work

Ready and willing to accept work immediately

Because of COVID-19, California's Employment Development Department has made some temporary exceptions for UI claims. EDD has waived a seven day waiting period for all claims after January 19, 2020. Also, you are not required to look for work each week to be eligible for benefits.

Weekly UI benefits range from $40 to $450. You can get an estimate of your benefits here.

At the end of your benefit year (52 weeks after you first opened your claim), you will need to file a new UI claim.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Currently, people who use all their regular unemployment benefits are getting a 13-week extension under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program or PEUC. Payments under PEUC are the same as your UI benefit.

The extension was created as part of the federal CARES Act and is available between March 29, 2020 until December 26, 2020 in California. After December 26, there will be no more PEUC payments, regardless of how many weeks you have already collected.

► GET THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: Get unemployment benefits news updates in your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at www.abc10.com/email

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

The CARES Act also created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program or PUA. This program primarily helps self-employed workers and contractors who otherwise would not qualify for unemployment benefits.

PUA is available for up to 46 weeks for eligible people. Claims can be backdated to February 2, 2020. The program ends on December 26, 2020. After December 26, there will be no more PUA payments, regardless of how many weeks you have already collected.

A new analysis from California Policy Lab estimates that 750,000 Californians will lose unemployment benefits at the end of December, most of them because of the end of PUA benefits.

In order for PUA benefits to continue in 2021, Congress would need to extend the program, something it has not done so far.

3: Fast forward to May 2021: If current conditions persist, another 390,000 people currently receiving regular UI will also lose their benefits as they exhaust the 20 weeks of Fed-Ed extensions. (4/8) pic.twitter.com/7hYAxx4Bkj — CA Policy Lab (@CAPolicyLab) November 19, 2020

According to EDD, you may qualify for PUA if you are not eligible for regular UI and you are unemployed or partially unemployed for a COVID-19 reason. People who may qualify include:

Business owners

Self-employed workers

Independent contractors

People with a limited work history

People who have used all their regular UI benefits as well as any extended benefits

People who are serving false statement penalty weeks on their regular UI claim

PUA benefits range from $167 to $450 per week.

Federal-State Extended Duration (FED-ED)

The final unemployment program available in California is the Federal-State Extended Duration or FED-ED. It provides up to 20 weeks of additional benefits for people during periods of high unemployment.

FED-ED is only paid during an extended benefit period of high unemployment, and only after people have run out of all regular Unemployment Insurance benefits. This means people who qualified only for PUA benefits cannot get FED-ED.

EDD will automatically file a FED-ED extension for people who have collected all their UI and PEUC benefits. Once PEUC ends on December 26, EDD will file FED-ED extensions for those eligible people.

FED-ED payments will be the same as the weekly benefit amount from your UI claim, however, there are limits to the total benefit amount.

Your maximum benefit amount will be the lesser of either:

50% of the maximum benefit amount of your UI claim

13 times the weekly benefit amount

EDD shares this example:

You received a weekly benefit amount of $400 and a maximum benefit amount of $8,800 in your last regular UI claim and you have collected all of the maximum benefit amount. To calculate the FED-ED maximum benefit amount:

Calculation 1: 50% of $8,800 = $4,400

50% of $8,800 = Calculation 2: 13 X $400 = $5,200

Your FED-ED maximum benefit amount will be $4,400 because Calculation 1 is the lesser of the two.

One of the more common questions we have received is about when will FED-ED end. The short answer is we don’t know for sure, but the end date is not imminent.

California offers FED-ED when the state’s Total Unemployment Rate is higher than 6.5% and 10% higher than the same time period in either of the last two years.

As of November 22, California’s Total Unemployment Rate was 10.5% which is 269% higher than last year and 250% higher than two years ago. All numbers well above the threshold for FED-ED.

There are several states that have already dropped below their trigger points for FED-ED benefits. Its end date in California will depend on how quickly the state's economy recovers.

If you have a question about unemployment, text the Dollars and Sense team at 916-321-3310.

WATCH MORE: Unemployment benefit extensions due to expire day after Christmas