Instead of "Heads or tails?" you could be asking "Heads or bat?" in 2020.

The U.S. Mint is issuing new quarters in 2020 that will have fruit bats depicted on the back, according to its official website.

A report from CoinWeek says the America the Beautiful National Parks quarter will go into circulation in February 2020. It will feature a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging from a tree with her pup.

The image evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring," the U.S. Mint website said. "The design is intended to promote awareness to the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting."

The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the United States that is home to the Samoan fruit bat.