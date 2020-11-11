Veterans Day 2020 deals and freebies

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and there are deals going on across Northern California to honor those who have and are bravely serving our country!

There are deals being offered across the United States to honor those who have and are bravely serving our country.

7-Eleven : On Veterans Day, Memorial Day and July 4th, military members can receive a free coffee of Big Gulp by downloading the 7-Eleven app and signing in or registering.

Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dunkin': Free doughnut of your choice.

Golden Corral: Through Nov. 30, Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans. The cards can be used once through May 31 for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday.

Great Clips : Military members and veterans can receive a free haircut or haircut card at Great Clips on Nov. 11. Those who are not military members can purchase a service at any Great Clips in the U.S. and receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

McDonald's: Free breakfast sandwich, soft drink, tea or coffee for breakfast. Double cheeseburger, 6-piece Chicken McNuggets or Filet-O-Fish along with drink and small fry for lunch and dinner.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product Wednesday. Also, the chain has a daily heroes discount offering 10% off entire checks to all servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with a valid state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: This deal starts the day after Veterans Day. From Thursday through Nov. 30, veterans and active military who are current Red Robin Royalty members can get a free tavern burger served with bottomless fries.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses Wednesday.

Target : Target is offering a 10% military discount on a purchase made in-store or online. Visit the website to verify your eligibility and get your discount coupon.

Texas Roadhouse : locations will hand out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Wendy's: Free small breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.

