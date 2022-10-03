Volunteer firefighters pay for gas out of pocket as prices challenge department

“It is concerning. The income of people hasn’t changed, but the cost of living has certainly gone up, the cost of fuel for us is a direct cost to the volunteers.”

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — If there’s a fire in Plaquemines Parish, there’s a good bet most of the firefighters putting out the blaze are volunteers.

They arrive at the scene in their own vehicles and the gas money comes out of their own pockets.

"The volunteers are so dedicated, nobody’s saying anything yet,” said Chief Roy Robichaux from the Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department.

He says his first responders are feeling the effects of higher gasoline prices which are now averaging more than $4.00 a gallon.

“It is concerning. The income of people hasn’t changed, but the cost of living has certainly gone up, the cost of fuel for us is a direct cost to the volunteers.”

Firefighter Melvin Kiff maintains the pain at the pump isn’t going to keep him or his fellow volunteers from serving families in his community.

“We’re still here for them,” Kiff said. “Gas prices are gas prices, but we have a job to do and we want to do that job and we’re going to be here for them no matter what.”

The fire department is also taking a hit with higher fuel costs.

“The cost of fuel for the trucks is going up, so it affects the fire department’s budget,” Robichaux said. “It affects all of the parish government’s budget with the cost of fuel going up.”

Despite the high price of gasoline, Belle Chasse Fire volunteers aren’t complaining. Chief Robichaux says now would be a good time to thank the firefighters for what they do.

“The brotherhood in the fire service bonds everybody together in the sense of helping the public,” Robichaux said. “I just can’t explain it. I’m truly blessed to be able to do what I do.”

“It’s a dedication that the department has and that the members of the department have for the community service,” Kiff said. “We have a lot of support here in Belle Chasse.”

According to AAA, Thursday the national average price for regular gas has now exceeded $4.30.