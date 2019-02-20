CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to save a bundle on a little bundle of joy? Walmart is having a special sale.

The company's Baby Savings Days are in full swing online, with deals on car seats, diapers, strollers, sippy cups and more. Walmart locations across the country are also scheduled to have in-store sales from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stores all across the Charlotte area and the Carolinas are participating. See the company's website for the full list.

