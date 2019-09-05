SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Credit and debit can be a little confusing, but here are the basics. Debit is your own money and credit is money you borrow. So let’s break that down.

Your debit card is given to you by your bank and it has access to the money that you put into your accounts. You use debit cards to access your own money from an ATM or a register. So when you use it, you’re basically asking your bank to take money out of your account to buy something you want. Your debit card is like electronic cash since it is your money.

Your credit card might look the same, but it's much different. When you use it, you're not tapping into your funds - you're borrowing from whoever issued you the card. They’re loaning you the money for a short-term and you give them an I.O.U. for the end of the month when your bill is due. Typically, interest rates are part of this relationship - so be sure to pay your bill on time! Best practice for this: only use it for what you know you’ll be able to afford.

So to recap, debit is your own money, credit is borrowing money. Make sense?

