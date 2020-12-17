El Dorado County Help: A resource guide for struggling families and individuals

Here's a list of local resources in El Dorado County for those financially impacted by COVID-19 or other financial hardships.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of El Dorado County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Housing

Services: Offers a variety of programs for youth and adults.

Phone: (530) 283-3330

Services: Offers transitional housing for women and their children that are homeless or about to be homeless.

Phone: (530) 622-3231 ext 242

Email: wearehopehouse@gmail.com

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Services: Offers programs for recovery, counseling, parenting, health, wellness, financial planning, career and education development and spiritual guidance.

Phone: (530) 622-3231 ext 242

Email: wearehopehouse@gmail.com

Services: Provides counseling services and a 24-hour youth emergency shelter.

Phone: (530) 622-5551

Services: Summitview provides outpatient mental health services, residential treatment and special education services for adolescent boys and girls.

Phone: (530) 644-2412

Food Distributions

Services: Offers dinners every Monday at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall and Friday evening at Lake Tahoe Community Presbyterian Church (currently being served at St. Theresa Grace Hall until fire damage at LTCPC is fixed).

Services: Take-Out Dinners are distributed daily between 4pm to 5:30pm.

Phone: (530) 497-5146

Find a food bank in El Dorado County near you here.

Phone: (530) 621-9950

Mental Health

Services: Provides various behavioral health resources in El Dorado County.

West Slope phone: (530) 622-3345

Tahoe phone: (530) 544-2219

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Services: Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Services: Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Services: The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

Services: A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Services: Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

Services: If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day.

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Employment

Services: Provides employment resource centers and open workshops/training.

Phone: (530) 642-4850

Financial Assistance

Services: Provides information for cash aid services including CalWORKS, Medi-Cal, CalFresh and General Assistance.

Placerville phone: (530) 642-7300

South Lake Tahoe phone: (530) 573-3200

Additional California Resources

Services: The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

Services: The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The grant pays up to $800 per person for basic needs, such as housing, utility assistance, child care, transportation costs, and some 'work from home' costs. The deadline to apply for the grant is now December 31, 2020.

Contact your local Workforce Development Board as each county and board may have a different process to apply.

Services: The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

Services: Looking for assistance, United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)