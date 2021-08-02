x
Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families

Here's a list of local resources in Placer County for those financially impacted by COVID-19.
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief. 

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Sacramento County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Placer County

Housing

Homeless Resource Helpline

  • Referral line connecting homeless individuals in Placer County to emergency shelters 
  • Phone: 1-833-3PLACER or 833-375-2237

The Gathering Inn

  • Emergency shelter for individuals and families in Placer County offering services and support with locations in Roseville and Auburn.
  • Phone: Roseville - (916) 791-9355 | Auburn - (530) 885-8108

Placer County Housing Authority

  • Provides rental subsidies to low-income individuals and families in Placer County who are financially impacted by the COVID-19.
  • Phone: (530) 889-7676 | Email: PCHA@placer.ca.gov

Acres of Hope

Volunteers of America - Roseville Home Start 

  • Provides housing for homeless families in Roseville. Call to be placed on the waitlist. 
  • Phone: (916) 782-6667

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

KidsFirst Counseling & Family Resource Centers

  • Provides resources for families and children. All services are free and available in English & Spanish. Offices are closed for in-person services, but virtual services are available. 
  • Phone: (916) 774- 6802 | Email: info@kidsfirstnow.org

Boys & Girls Club

  • Provides a safe space for kids to build skills, achieve academic success and connect with others. 
  • Phone: (530) 889-2273

Sierra Community House 

  • Provides a range of services for individuals and families in North Tahoe/Truckee. Services include hunger relief, housing, crisis intervention & prevention, family support and legal assistance.
  • Phone: (530) 546-0952

Lighthouse Counseling & Family Resource Center

  • Offers free counseling, educational classes, programs and referral services. Services are offered in English & Spanish.
  • Phone: (916) 645-3300

Seniors First

  • Provides programs, services and long-term support to seniors in Placer County.
  • Phone: (530) 492-5404 | Email: info@seniorsfirst.org

Food Distributions

Placer Food Bank

  • Distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties.
  • Phone: (916) 783-0481 | Email: info@placerfoodbank.org

Salvation Army Roseville

  • Provides emergency assistance for low-income people.
  • Phone: (916) 784-3382

Auburn Adventist Community Services

  • Provides basic necessities such as food and clothing for homeless and sheltered individuals & families.
  • Phone: (530) 885-4232 | Email: office@aubsda.net 

Auburn Interfaith Food Closet

  • Provides food Monday to Friday, and the last Saturday of the month from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
  • Phone: (530) 885-1921

St. Vincent De Paul Roseville

  • Provides meal services for those in need.
  • Phone: (916)781-3303

First United Methodist Church of Loomis

  • Provides food and household essentials to families in need.
  • Phone: (916) 652-0469

Meals on Wheels

  • Provides a meal delivery service to eligible seniors.
  • Phone: (530) 878-5718

Employment

Placer Business Resource Center

  • Provides resources for businesses, offering workshops and one-to-one guidance. 
  • Phone: (916) 770-8380

Placer County’s Business Advantage Network

  • Provides connections and information for job seekers.
  • Phone: (530) 889-4030

Connecting Point

  • Provides employment training and support for job seekers and employers.
  • Phone: (530) 274-5601

Golden Sierra 

  • Offers connections and resources for local job opportunities.
  • Phone: (916) 773-8540

Mental Health

Adult Crisis & Intake 24-Hour Phone line

  • Phone: 916-787-8860 or 1-888-886-5401 

Stand Up Placer 

  • Offers support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. In addition, Stand Up Placer provides a 24-hour crisis hotline and other emergency services. 
  • Phone: (800) 575-5352

Sierra Mental Wellness Group

  • Offering mental health services over the phone while offices remain closed. 
  • Roseville: (916) 783-5207 | Auburn: (530) 885-0441| Tahoe City: (530) 581-4054

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Psychology Today's 'Find a Therapist'

  • Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you. 

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

  • Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

Therapy for Black Girls

  • The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
  • Email:  info@therapyforblackgirls.com 

Therapy for Latinx

National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network 

  • Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community. 
  • Email: nqttcn@gmail.com 

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

  • If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day
  • Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Financial Assistance

General Relief

  • Provides cash aid for individuals who do not qualify for federal or state programs.
  • Phone: 1-888-385-5160

Legal Services of Northern California

  • Provides assistance for general relief and other legal matters.
  • Phone: (530) 823-7560

Additional State Resources

COVID-19: Worker Resources

  • The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

California Low-Cost Internet Plans

  • The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

California Lifeline Program

  • The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

Small Business Crisis Hotline

  • The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors. 
  • Contact: Register for weekly office hours

United Ways of California COVID-19 Resources

  • United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.  
  • Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's  'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)

