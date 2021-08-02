Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.
During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.
This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Sacramento County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.
Placer County
Housing
- Referral line connecting homeless individuals in Placer County to emergency shelters
- Phone: 1-833-3PLACER or 833-375-2237
- Emergency shelter for individuals and families in Placer County offering services and support with locations in Roseville and Auburn.
- Phone: Roseville - (916) 791-9355 | Auburn - (530) 885-8108
- Provides rental subsidies to low-income individuals and families in Placer County who are financially impacted by the COVID-19.
- Phone: (530) 889-7676 | Email: PCHA@placer.ca.gov
- Spiritual based homeless shelter for women & children.
- Phone: (530) 878-8030 | Email: office@acresofhopeonline.org
- Provides housing for homeless families in Roseville. Call to be placed on the waitlist.
- Phone: (916) 782-6667
The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family & Children
- Provides resources for families and children. All services are free and available in English & Spanish. Offices are closed for in-person services, but virtual services are available.
- Phone: (916) 774- 6802 | Email: info@kidsfirstnow.org
- Provides a safe space for kids to build skills, achieve academic success and connect with others.
- Phone: (530) 889-2273
- Provides a range of services for individuals and families in North Tahoe/Truckee. Services include hunger relief, housing, crisis intervention & prevention, family support and legal assistance.
- Phone: (530) 546-0952
- Offers free counseling, educational classes, programs and referral services. Services are offered in English & Spanish.
- Phone: (916) 645-3300
- Provides programs, services and long-term support to seniors in Placer County.
- Phone: (530) 492-5404 | Email: info@seniorsfirst.org
Food Distributions
- Distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties.
- Phone: (916) 783-0481 | Email: info@placerfoodbank.org
- Provides emergency assistance for low-income people.
- Phone: (916) 784-3382
- Provides basic necessities such as food and clothing for homeless and sheltered individuals & families.
- Phone: (530) 885-4232 | Email: office@aubsda.net
- Provides food Monday to Friday, and the last Saturday of the month from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM
- Phone: (530) 885-1921
- Provides meal services for those in need.
- Phone: (916)781-3303
- Provides food and household essentials to families in need.
- Phone: (916) 652-0469
- Provides a meal delivery service to eligible seniors.
- Phone: (530) 878-5718
Employment
- Provides resources for businesses, offering workshops and one-to-one guidance.
- Phone: (916) 770-8380
- Provides connections and information for job seekers.
- Phone: (530) 889-4030
- Provides employment training and support for job seekers and employers.
- Phone: (530) 274-5601
- Offers connections and resources for local job opportunities.
- Phone: (916) 773-8540
Mental Health
Phone: 916-787-8860 or 1-888-886-5401
- Offers support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. In addition, Stand Up Placer provides a 24-hour crisis hotline and other emergency services.
- Phone: (800) 575-5352
- Offering mental health services over the phone while offices remain closed.
- Roseville: (916) 783-5207 | Auburn: (530) 885-0441| Tahoe City: (530) 581-4054
The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.
National Mental Health Resources
- Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.
- Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.
- The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.
- Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com
- A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.
- Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com
- Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.
- Email: nqttcn@gmail.com
- If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day
- Phone: 1-800-273-8255
Financial Assistance
- Provides cash aid for individuals who do not qualify for federal or state programs.
- Phone: 1-888-385-5160
- Provides assistance for general relief and other legal matters.
- Phone: (530) 823-7560
Additional State Resources
- The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
- The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.
- The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.
- The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.
- Contact: Register for weekly office hours
- United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.
- Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number
If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.
If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.
(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)
