Where to find help in Placer County: A resource guide for struggling individuals and families

Here's a list of local resources in Placer County for those financially impacted by COVID-19.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the daily lives of people now more than ever with the re-surge in COVID-19 cases and California's new regional stay-at-home order.

During these difficult times, it is important to know where people can find support, assistance and relief.

This is why ABC10 has compiled a list of resources for the residents of Sacramento County to help our community find food, housing, utilities, mental health services and more.

Placer County

Housing

Referral line connecting homeless individuals in Placer County to emergency shelters

Phone: 1-833-3PLACER or 833-375-2237

Emergency shelter for individuals and families in Placer County offering services and support with locations in Roseville and Auburn.

Phone: Roseville - (916) 791-9355 | Auburn - (530) 885-8108

Provides rental subsidies to low-income individuals and families in Placer County who are financially impacted by the COVID-19.

Phone: (530) 889-7676 | Email: PCHA@placer.ca.gov

Spiritual based homeless shelter for women & children.

Phone: (530) 878-8030 | Email: office@acresofhopeonline.org

Provides housing for homeless families in Roseville. Call to be placed on the waitlist.

Phone: (916) 782-6667

The state of California created a guide to help renters and landlords navigate their rights and provide resources available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family & Children

Provides resources for families and children. All services are free and available in English & Spanish. Offices are closed for in-person services, but virtual services are available.

Phone: (916) 774- 6802 | Email: info@kidsfirstnow.org

Provides a safe space for kids to build skills, achieve academic success and connect with others.

Phone: (530) 889-2273

Provides a range of services for individuals and families in North Tahoe/Truckee. Services include hunger relief, housing, crisis intervention & prevention, family support and legal assistance.

Phone: (530) 546-0952

Offers free counseling, educational classes, programs and referral services. Services are offered in English & Spanish.

Phone: (916) 645-3300

Provides programs, services and long-term support to seniors in Placer County.

Phone: (530) 492-5404 | Email: info@seniorsfirst.org

Food Distributions

Distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in El Dorado, Nevada and Placer Counties.

Phone: (916) 783-0481 | Email: info@placerfoodbank.org

Provides emergency assistance for low-income people.

Phone: (916) 784-3382

Provides basic necessities such as food and clothing for homeless and sheltered individuals & families.

Phone: (530) 885-4232 | Email: office@aubsda.net

Provides food Monday to Friday, and the last Saturday of the month from 10:00 AM- 2:00 PM

Phone: (530) 885-1921

Provides meal services for those in need.

Phone: (916)781-3303

Provides food and household essentials to families in need.

Phone: (916) 652-0469

Provides a meal delivery service to eligible seniors.

Phone: (530) 878-5718

Employment

Provides resources for businesses, offering workshops and one-to-one guidance.

Phone: (916) 770-8380

Provides connections and information for job seekers.

Phone: (530) 889-4030

Provides employment training and support for job seekers and employers.

Phone: (530) 274-5601

Offers connections and resources for local job opportunities.

Phone: (916) 773-8540

Mental Health

Phone: 916-787-8860 or 1-888-886-5401

Offers support for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. In addition, Stand Up Placer provides a 24-hour crisis hotline and other emergency services.

Phone: (800) 575-5352

Offering mental health services over the phone while offices remain closed.

Roseville: (916) 783-5207 | Auburn: (530) 885-0441| Tahoe City: (530) 581-4054

The state of California created a guide to help people manage stress during COVID-19.

National Mental Health Resources

Find a variety of mental health professionals such as therapists, psychologists and counselors, who are listed in an area near you.

Offers affordable psychotherapy sessions virtually for people who do not have health insurance or whose health insurance doesn't have sufficient mental health benefits.

The directory is meant to be an accessible tool to help Black women and girls find culturally competent therapists they can trust.

Email: info@therapyforblackgirls.com

A resource specifically for the Latinx community to help find a therapist in your area.

Email: hola@therapyforlatinx.com

Find a network of Queer and Trans Therapists of color who serve the vast and multifaceted QTPoC community.

Email: nqttcn@gmail.com

If you're in experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional crisis, the lifeline connects people with free and confidential support any time of the day

Phone: 1-800-273-8255

Financial Assistance

Provides cash aid for individuals who do not qualify for federal or state programs.

Phone: 1-888-385-5160

Provides assistance for general relief and other legal matters.

Phone: (530) 823-7560

Additional State Resources

The Employee Development Department (EDD) offers several benefit programs including benefits for workers financially impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find low-cost internet plans in your area.

The Public Utilities Commission offers a directory to help you find discounts on home and cell phone providers in your area.

The California Small Enterprise Task Force connects small businesses to COVID-19 resources including support from attorneys and business advisors.

Contact: Register for weekly office hours

United Way's 2-1-1 text service connects Californians to local relief efforts including housing, mental health, food, child care, and other info and referral services including answering your questions about the novel coronavirus.

Phone: Text 2-1-1, a toll-free number

If you have a resource you'd like to add to the list, please send your suggestions to ssanchez1@abc10.com.

If you have a financial question or concern, text ABC10's 'Dollars and Sense' team at 916-321-3310.

(Editor's Note: Sabrina Teresa Sanchez contributed research.)